BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BCRX stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

