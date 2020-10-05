National Bank Financial Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

TECK.B opened at C$18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$23.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

