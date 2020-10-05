National Bank Financial Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$23.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.