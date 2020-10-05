Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 142.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 188,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.