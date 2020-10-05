Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Qantas Airways stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.