Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

