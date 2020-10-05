Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FET opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.19. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 130,748 shares of company stock worth $65,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

