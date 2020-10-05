Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 106.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKE opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.21. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

