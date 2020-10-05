AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

CLB stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

