AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.20. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.