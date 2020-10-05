AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 441,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Tailored Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 5,484.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 658,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 646,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Tailored Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc engages in the retail of men’s suits and the provision of tuxedo rental in the United States and Canada. It offers a selection of suits, sport coats, furnishings and accessories. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

