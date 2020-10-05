AQR Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

