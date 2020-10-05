Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Kadmon by 127.3% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $694.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.