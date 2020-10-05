AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.