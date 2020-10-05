AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 154,545 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 93.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

