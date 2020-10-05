AQR Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

FLXN opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

