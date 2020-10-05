AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neenah by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Neenah by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neenah by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neenah by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neenah by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neenah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Neenah news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.39. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

