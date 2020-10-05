AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

