AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,780 Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 74.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth $35,703,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $35,744,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at $32,040,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

