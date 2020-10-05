AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,369 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 792,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 330.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 643,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 493,731 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $31,481,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 301,732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.78 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,100,492. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

