Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Newpark Resources worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,225,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

