Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $69,000 Investment in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 96.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Alector Inc has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

