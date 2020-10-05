Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

