Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of Solar Senior Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SUNS opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.