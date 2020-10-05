Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $73,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tricida were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.