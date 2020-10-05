2,682 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

