Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 842 Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schrodinger by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrodinger news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $117,966,288.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,951,261.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,014 shares of company stock worth $228,840,031 over the last three months.

Shares of SDGR opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

