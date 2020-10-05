Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $70.26 on Monday. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

