Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $81,000 Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarWinds by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SolarWinds by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

