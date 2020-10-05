Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,088 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GrafTech International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,652,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in GrafTech International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,600,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 195,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 578,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAF opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

