Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDUS opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Fidus Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

