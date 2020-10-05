Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 12 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEB opened at $2,950.39 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

