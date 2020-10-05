Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $81,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of SPCE opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

