Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

