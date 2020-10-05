Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $84,000 in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.