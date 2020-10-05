Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $2,240,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gray Television by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gray Television by 42.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

