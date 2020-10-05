Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.