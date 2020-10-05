ValuEngine Downgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after purchasing an additional 881,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

