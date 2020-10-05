ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.
LL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
