ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

LL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

