L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 252.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

