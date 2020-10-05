JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.72.

NYSE JKS opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 396,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

