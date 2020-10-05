Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

HTH opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hilltop by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,305 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,138,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 632,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 341,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

