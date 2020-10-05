Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

