HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.68.

HPR stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

