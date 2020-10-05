Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBB. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

HBB stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $267.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.