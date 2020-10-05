GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 219,532 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 323,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

