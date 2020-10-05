GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DNB Markets raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GasLog by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GasLog by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

