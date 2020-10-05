Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 530,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.