ValuEngine Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Greif by 40.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

