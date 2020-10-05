Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

