FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 118.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 137.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

